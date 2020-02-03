Wolves could be back on trail of Marseille ace Sanson

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be back on the trail of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson after sending a scout to his club's 0-0 Ligue 1 draw with Bordeaux.

Sanson was linked to Wolves in June 2019 when the club were reportedly ‘closing in’ on his signing.

The Sunday Express claimed Wolves had been in contact with Marseille about the then 24-year-old midfielder.

The report in question stated Nuno Espirito Santo needed to strengthen his squad for the extra challenge of Europa League football and ‘are said to be looking at a £20million deal for Sanson’.

Nothing of that nature happened, as we know, but maybe Wolves have kept their radar firmly tracked on the former France Under-21 international, who is now a good age to make the move across the channel.

The Bordeaux club website confirmed a Wolves scout was due to attend Sunday’s crunch Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique.

Other players could also have been noteworthy for Nuno’s spies although Sanson is back playing well for his club after a spell when he wasn’t always on top form.

The arrival of Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas at the Stade Velodrome appears to have made the difference and Sanson admitted this weekend he and several other players at the club have appreciated the change of coach.

In an interview with Le Parisien, the Marseille midfielder spoke about what happened last season when the players had completely lost faith in predecessor Rudi Garcia.

He said: “The arrival of the coach [Villas-Boas] changed a lot, it gave me a lot more freedom and confidence. The past season, there may have been a loss of confidence with [Garcia] – conscious or not. Sometimes I have been good at training and not playing at weekends afterwards. I will not go over the past. There was a break and it affected the collective performance.”