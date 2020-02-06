Nuno makes three changes to Europa squad

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has added three players to his Europa League squad as they prepare to take on Espanyol.

Nuno led Wolves into the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League upon their return last season.

Their involvement in the secondary European competition meant their season began before all of their top-flight rivals, playing their opening game of the competition on July 25.

Wolves entered the Europa League at the second qualifying round phase and beat Crusaders, Pyunik and Torino to secure their place in the group stage.

After being drawn with Braga, Slovan Bratislava and Besiktas, Wolves fans were optimistic about their chances of progressing further.

The West Midlands outfit didn’t disappoint, despite losing their opening game, and went on to finish second behind Portuguese outfit Braga.

They will need to find a way past Espanyol, who sit rock-bottom of La Liga, in the round of 32 to keep their dream of winning European silverware alive.

Molineux is the setting for the first leg on February 20 with the return at RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat seven days later.

Wolves will have three new faces available for selection when they play host to the struggling Spanish side after Nuno submitted his updated 22-man squad to UEFA.

January arrivals Daniel Podence and Leonardo Campana have been added following their moves from Olympiacos and Barcelona SC respectively.

Podence, who joined in a £16.9million deal last month, has experience on the European stage and was involved in the Champions League with his Greek employers earlier this season.

The winger could potentially face his former side later in the competition, depending on the draw, if Wolves progress and Olympiacos find a way past Arsenal.

Campana, meanwhile, is yet to make an appearance for Wolves after leaving his homeland of Ecuador and has been getting to know his new team-mates at a warm-weather training camp in Marbella this week.

A lovely move and a Campana assist in his first session with the group. 🐺🔥 pic.twitter.com/qe3JNA1RQ4 — Wolves (@Wolves) February 5, 2020

The third addition to the squad is likely to raise a few eyebrows with Azerbaijan striker Renat Dadashov getting the nod.

Dadashov signed for Wolves last summer and spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan with Pacos de Ferreira.