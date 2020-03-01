Wolves ace sets sights on Champions League

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez says Wolves have set their sights on making the Champions League and believes they are capable of joining the European elite.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are fighting for fourth spot in the Premier League and have reached the last 16 of the Europa League, and the striker believes the club can spring a major shock and reach Europe’s top table.

Fifth could still earn a Champions League place after Manchester City’s European ban while the Europa League winners will automatically qualify.

Wolves travel to fourth-place rivals Tottenham on Sunday and, with two chances to reach the Champions League, Jimenez knows it has to be a goal.

“I’m proud of the team and what we are doing, the Champions League is achievable,” said the Mexico international.

“It’s a very big step for the club because, 18 months before, this team was in the Championship and now we’re fighting to be in the Champions League. We know that we have to be proud of ourselves because we are fighting for that.”

Jimenez was an unused substitute in Thursday’s 3-2 Europa League defeat at Espanyol as Wolves progressed to the last 16 with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline.

They face Olympiacos, who beat Arsenal in the last 32, and Jimenez believes Wolves must target winning the competition.

That would earn a place in the Champions League, and the 21-year-old says they have to go for it and believe that anything is possible.

He accepts there are still some very good teams left in the competition, but says Wolves are one of them and confidence should be high.

“We are confident against anyone,” he added. “If we want to be the champions of the tournament then we have to be confident that you can beat anyone.”

Jimenez, who has scored 12 Premier League goals so far this season, will return to the starting line-up to face Tottenham on Sunday with Spurs a point ahead in the table.