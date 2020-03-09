Wolves star Coady ignoring Premier League table

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Conor Coady says Wolves are simply concentrating on each game as it comes rather than the Premier League table.

The Molineux club are pushing for a top-four finish as they currently sit sixth in the standings, while fifth place may well be good enough for Champions League qualification this season depending on the result of Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year European ban.

Wolves could have moved up to fourth temporarily on Saturday if they had beaten visitors Brighton by two or more goals but they had to settle for a point as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

However, Coady says that his side aren’t thinking about where they may eventually end up in the table just yet.

“It’s always one game at a time,” he told the Express & Star. “We’ve done it for three years and it’s something that’s brought us success.

“It’s something that helps us each and every day to prepare right and make sure we’re focused on the game at hand.”

Wolves head to Greece to take on Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday and Coady says their full focus is now on Europe.

He added: “It’s [focusing on the next game] worked for us so that will never ever stop now. It’s something the manager [Nuno Espirito Santo] reiterates every single day and the next one is Thursday night which is a great game for everyone.”

Wolves sit five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth and they are just two points behind Manchester United immediately above them.

Nuno’s side have what looks to be a favourable run-in on paper as they have just one game left against a team currently above them in the table as they travel to Chelsea in the final round of Premier League fixtures.