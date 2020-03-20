Wolves learn how much they will need to pay for long-term target

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share







AC Milan will reportedly allow long-term Wolves target Franck Kessie to leave the club this summer for €25million.

Wolves have been credited with an interest in Kessie during the last few transfer windows, but they have been unable to tempt Milan into selling the 22-year-old, who originally moved to the San Siro from Atalanta in 2017.

Kessie has impressed during his time with Milan, netting 13 goals in 94 Serie A appearances to date and he has continued to feature regularly this season.

However, the Rossoneri are reportedly in need of generating funds for their own transfer activity this summer and it appears Kessie is one of the players that they are willing to listen to offers for, with the suggestion being a bid of €25million could be enough to get a deal over the line.

Wolves will be one of the teams put on red alert to that news, but they are not the only club said to be interested in signing Kessie, with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham also said to be monitoring the Ivory Coast international’s situation.

Of course, Wolves already have plenty of options in the centre of the park, with Portuguese duo Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho having been ever-presents in Nuno Espirito’s Premier League side this season.

Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss are also options in the middle of the park, but they have been used more often than not in defence this term, so the potential signing of Kessie would certainly provide a useful alternative in central midfield.

Wolves have already played 48 games this season, juggling an impressive run in the Europa League with domestic duties.

The Molineux-based club are well placed to qualify for Europe again next season, as they currently sit sixth in the Premier League, so it appears likely that Kessie will be one of a number of transfer targets this summer, with Nuno likely to strengthen what is still one of the smallest squads in the division.