La Liga confirm matches to be played behind closed doors

La Liga officials have confirmed that all matches in Spain will be played behind closed doors for the next two weeks following the coronavirus outbreak.

The league has acted on guidance from Spain’s ministry of health, as well as the country’s sports council and it directly affects all games being played in the top two divisions, as well as sides playing in European competition.

“Games will be played behind closed doors from today for at least the next two weeks,” a league statement read.

“La Liga will stay in contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to comply with their recommendations and decisions putting the health of fans, players, employees and journalists first.”

The ruling will come into effect from Tuesday, which means Eibar’s home clash with Real Sociedad in La Liga and the second leg of Valencia’s Champions League clash with Atalanta will be played behind closed doors.

This week’s Europa League ties involving Sevilla and Getafe will also be played in front of empty stadiums, as will Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Napoli at the Camp Nou on March 18.

Spain’s decision follows on from similar action taken in Italy, where a lockdown is in place that means no sport will be staged until early April, as well as France, where the second-leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday will also be played behind closed doors.

It also could have an indirect on the La Liga title race, with Barcelona, who currently sit two points clear at the top of the standings, set to visit Mallorca and play host to Leganes over the coming weeks, while second-place Real Madrid will host Eibar and Valencia.