Bilbao may face battle to keep Nunez

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao could be facing a battle to keep hold of defender Unai Nunez as reports claim that Manchester City are keen to sign him.

The 22-year-old has impressed when handed a start in the Bilbao starting line-up this season and his performances have caught the eye of City boss Pep Guardiola.

Nunez may have only featured in six games so far this season, but two of those games have seen him help his side to clean sheets against both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He really caught the eye in the goalless draw against Los Blancos last time out and reports have quickly followed suggesting he could be on the move at some point in the near future.

West Ham have informed Athletic Club that they intend to activate the €30m release clause of defender Unai Núñez in January. West Ham still have the task of convincing the player to join them and have a very tough competitor in Bayern Munich [AS] pic.twitter.com/Olan6YTlgT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 23, 2019

City are in need of reinforcements at the back as they have struggled in this campaign after losing Aymeric Laporte to injury, while John Stones has also had a spell on the sidelines.

Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of making any moves in the January transfer window, preferring to wait until the end of the season, but that is not stopping reports of a bid as soon as it opens.

Nunez, who also featured for the Spain Under-21s at the European Championships in the summer, still has three and a half years remaining on his contract, meaning Bilbao are in a strong position.

However, it is unlikely they will be able to turn down any huge bids that come in for the youngster, and they would probably cash in.

City are not the only interested club either, with West Ham, Everton, Arsenal and Bayern Munich also said to be interested.