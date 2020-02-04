Athletic Bilbao linked with move to take Kepa back

Athletic Bilbao are keeping tabs on former goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's situation at Chelsea following reports he could be heading for the exit door.

Bilbao made a fortune when cashing in on the goalkeeper to the tune of £72million, but the switch to England has not gone entirely to plan and a move away could be on the cards.

The Spaniard had been a regular in the Chelsea side after arriving in 2018, but that is about to change following some less than convincing performances this season.

The 25-year-old has been heavily criticised for conceding 43 goals this season, while he has been part of a Chelsea rearguard that has kept just eight clean sheets.

However it is Arrizabalaga who is taking most of the flak and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has made his feelings clear by dropping him from the side.

Lampard went with veteran Willy Caballero against Leicester City at the weekend, and although he let two goals in during a 2-2 draw, he could keep the gloves for the remainder of the season.

Lampard wants to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. (Via: Express) pic.twitter.com/bHjnTK9HPA — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) February 4, 2020

That is sure to spell the end of the player’s time with Chelsea, but it remains to be seen if Bilbao would be able to get him back on board.

Even if Chelsea do decide to sell, they will look to recoup as much of the £72million they paid as possible and Bilbao could baulk at such a figure.

Not only that, the player would have received a huge pay rise when making the move and any club who are keen to do a deal, will have to match those wages, or at least get very close to them.