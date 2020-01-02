Atletico wait on Matic move

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid remain in the hunt to sign Nemanja Matic from Manchester United and could have a chance of doing a deal in this transfer window.

The Serbian international is set to be in hot demand as he is due to fall out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer.

There looks to be little chance of him penning a new deal with United and he is now free to talk to clubs throughout Europe with a view to agreeing a deal for the summer.

A move in the January window is also an option if a deal can be agreed with United and Atletico are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Matic has been speaking out about his future now the window is open but he is not sure what will happen.

“I don’t know what to say. I have a contract for another six months, we’ll see in January what’s going to happen,” Matic told the Telegraf.

“Will I extend the contract or try to find something else? United have some option to extend my contract, but we will see if the plans of the club match my plans. I couldn’t say anything more because I don’t really know either.”

The 31-year-old has only made four appearances for United this season but that could soon be about to change and more opportunities could present themselves in the second half of the season.

United have been hit with some injury issues as both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are facing spells on the sidelines.

That reduces the possibility of United agreeing to let him move on in this window, but Atleti remain in the hunt nonetheless.