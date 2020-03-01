Atletico star Thomas Partey linked with Premier League move

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid could face a fight to keep hold of Thomas Partey as Arsenal are planning a summer move.

A defensive midfielder will be high on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s wish list during the summer transfer window and Spain’s Libertad Digital say Arsenal have set their sights on Partey.

The 26-year-old Ghana international has been a key figure in Los Colchoneros’ midfield this term with 33 appearances across all competitions and is under contract until 2023.

However, it is understood Partey has a release clause of €50million [£43m] in his current deal in Madrid and the Gunners may well be willing to match that figure.

Arsenal appear unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions league and indeed they may miss out on European football altogether as they currently sit 10th in the Premier League, five points adrift of fifth spot albeit with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

A lack of European football could count against the Gunners in the battle for Partey’s signature but there could be further interest in the Atleti star.

As such, Atletico are expected to hold talks with the Ghanaian, who came through the Spanish club’s academy, in a bid to tie him down to a longer deal with a bigger release clause.

If Atleti do manage to convince Partey to extend his contract then a summer move would be unlikely but if he doesn’t agree fresh terms he could well be on the move, with €50m an affordable fee for most of Europe’s big guns – including Arsenal as they are expected to back Arteta in the summer window.