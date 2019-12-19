Messi close to penning Barca extension

Lionel Messi is reportedly close to signing a new extended contract at Barcelona, which could see him end his career at the club.

Messi has never displayed any obvious signs of wanting to leave the Nou Camp but only has another 18 months left on his existing deal.

The 32-year-old superstar has been in his usual superb form this season, scoring 14 goals in 17 appearances this season.

He could not help inspire Barcelona to victory in El Clasico on Wednesday night as they played out a largely dour goalless draw with Real Madrid at home.

Nevertheless, Messi has continued to excel this season, even though injury problems have started to hamper him later on in his career.

The Argentine international did not play for the Catalonia club until September 17 when appearing in a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Fresh reports have indicated the club have informed Jorge Messi – Lionel’s father and agent – that they intend to hand him a new deal to extend his stay further at the club.

Barcelona plan to keep Messi until the summer of 2023 when he will be 36 years of age.

Leo #Messi will appear in his 42nd career #ElClásico, tying Barça legend Xavi Hernández's all-time Club record! pic.twitter.com/O3vKqvNDA6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 18, 2019

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has never played for any club other than Barcelona and is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever take the field.

He has made 704 appearances since his debut in 2003 and has scored 617 goals.

Messi has assisted Barcelona in winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, as well as numerous domestic trophies and the FIFA Club World Cup on three sperate occasions.

Barcelona’s next game will be played on Saturday at home to Alaves as they currently sit top of the La Liga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid.