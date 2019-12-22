United chasing Barca starlet

Manchester United will reportedly attempt to sign Barcelona’s teenage midfielder Jean-Clair Todibo next month.

Barca secured a pre-contract agreement with Todibo in January 2019 after he entered the final months of his contract with Toulouse.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks with the Ligue 1 side and eventually departed on a free in the summer of 2019 after making 10 senior appearances.

He has struggled to have an impact at the Camp Nou, playing just three times, and reports claim Barca are open to doing a deal in January.

Ernesto Valverde has a plethora of options in the middle third with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic to select from.

Spanish publication Sport suggests that Barca will demand a fee in the region of £17million and United are understood to be interested.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that business could be on the agenda next month and a midfielder is high on his list of targets.

Todibo is primarily a central defender, another area United are likely to strengthen, but can also play in the holding midfield role.

The report states that Barcelona will look to include a buy-back clause in any deal, something they have done after allowing several youngsters to depart over the past few years.

However, United, reportedly, are reluctant to have that clause attached to Todibo and it could potentially scupper a sale.

Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen have also been keeping close tabs on the France under-20 international as they consider enhancing their squads during the winter transfer window.