Barca to sell Coutinho to fund Neymar deal

Barcelona

Barcelona hope to cash in on Philippe Coutinho in the summer and put the money towards re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho is currently on loan with German champions Bayern Munich and so far so good as the Brazilian continues to shine in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

However the Bavarians have no obligation to buy the player, and despite him shining at the Allianz Arena, a permanent deal at the end of the season is by no means certain.

Bayern are said to prefer a move for Manchester City star Leroy Sane, who was close to a move before he got injured in the summer, and they had to switch to Coutinho instead.

There has also been talk that Barca will demand too much for Coutinho and the fee will scare Bayern off.

Barcelona eye £85m Philippe Coutinho transfer to Chelsea, Man Utd or Spurs https://t.co/Nxq6Bmk4z1 — ⚽️Super League (@fbbsix) December 27, 2019

Even if Bayern do not pursue a deal, all hope is not lost for Barca as they look to cash in on the former Liverpool forward.

As it has also emerged that English Premier League side Chelsea have also entered the running to sign Coutinho and would be willing to match Barca’s valuation of £85.5million.

Chelsea have yet to replace Eden Hazard properly as until a few weeks ago they were under a transfer embargo. That has now been lifted and Coutinho is the man who could help fill the void.

Barca are still determined to land Neymar, but have to find a way to fund a deal and cashing in on Coutinho will certainly help.