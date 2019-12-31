Suarez hints at Barca deal

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says he is enjoying life at the Camp Nou and is open to the idea of extending his stay with the Catalan giants.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure in the Barca attack since his arrival from Liverpool and despite being set to turn 33 next month, the Uruguayan is still at the top of his game.

With 13 goals in 21 games this term, Suarez has been chipping in with his fair share of goals in the Barca front three.

The former Ajax star has a current contract that expires in 2021 but talks could be set at the start of next year over extending the South American’s stay at the Camp Nou.

Suarez says he is enjoying his time at Barca, who are currently two points clear at the top of the La Liga table, and feels he is in a good position to earn a new deal considering his strong contribution to the team.

“I am very happy in the club. I have always given myself to the fullest,” he told SPORT.

“Statistics and numbers back me up, I think I am up to the task and when it comes to [contract] talks, we will come to fruition.”

Barca could be set to tie down a few of their key players to new deals with Suarez and fellow forward Lionel Messi both being linked with signing fresh terms with the reigning La Liga champions.