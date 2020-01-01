Barca set sights on Aubameyang

Barcelona

Barcelona are considering making a move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season.

Some reports have claimed the Catalan giants could move for Aubameyang in the January window, but it seems more likely they will wait until the summer when he will be available for a significantly cheaper fee.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the campaign and looks unlikely to agree fresh terms in North London as he is keen to play in the Champions League again.

Barca are on the hunt for a new forward to ease the pressure on the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez but they are likely to face competition for the Aubameyang if it becomes clear Arsenal are ready to listen to offers.

La Liga rivals Real Madrid have been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund attacker in the past and the latest reports claim Italian giants Inter Milan are interested.

The Nerazzurri could even try their luck in the winter window but convincing the Gunners to sell mid-season will be a tough ask, despite his contract situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in the January transfer window in 2018 for a then club record fee of a reported £56million from BVB.

The 30-year-old has managed 56 goals in 89 games for the Londoners and has 15 in 24 appearances this tern but it looks as if he could be on the move at the end of the season.