Former Barcelona midfielder Xaxi hints at a move to Nou Camp

Barcelona

Share







Xavi Hernandez has admitted he would love to coach his former club Barcelona after meeting with officials of the Spanish outfit in the last few days.

Current manager Ernesto Valverde is under immense pressure at the moment, following his team’s exit in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid proved too much on the night, winning 3-2 after an entertaining battle.

Barcelona remain joint-top of the La Liga table on 40 points, but their recent form leaves a lot to be desired.

The Catalans have won just one of their last five games, and some fans are calling for Valverde’s head as they try to seal another league title.

Xavi is currently coaching Al-Sadd in Qatar, and he has confirmed that talks have taken place, contradicting what his general manager Turki Al-Ali said on Saturday.

Xavi told reporters: “I cannot say anything, they were here to talk to me and we discussed many things. Sorry I cannot give any more information.

“I cannot hide it’s my dream to coach Barcelona, I’ve said it many times in many interviews, everyone knows I support Barcelona from the bottom of my heart.

“But I’m doing my job here, I’m doing my best. I was focused on the semi-final, and now I’m focusing on the final.”

Al Sadd’s sporting director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi also confirmed Xavi had been negotiating a move to Barca and Valverde’s time at the Nou Camp could soon be coming to an end.