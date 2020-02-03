Injury woes continue for Barcelona star Dembele

Barcelona

Share







Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly suffered an injury setback after returning to training this week.

France international Dembele’s entire career at Barcelona has been blighted by injury following his high-profile arrival from Bourssia Dortmund in 2017, with his latest thigh problem having been picked up against his former club in the Champions League back in November.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has only played three full matches for the Blaugrana this season due to his fitness concerns, but he returned to full training on Monday and appeared to be edging towards a first-team comeback.

However, it has now been confirmed the former Rennes youngster was unable to complete his first session back after suffering a reaction in his thigh during a three-on-three training exercise.

LATEST NEWS | During this morning’s training session, Ousmane Dembélé felt some discomfort in his right leg as a consequence of muscle fatigue. He will continue with his rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/rlK7IgHoGb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2020

It is unclear at this stage whether this latest setback will sideline Dembele for a further period and Barcelona will be hoping it is nothing more than fatigue after over two months on the treatment table.

Barca already know they will be without Luis Suarez for the majority of the second half of the season after the Uruguayan underwent knee surgery last week and they failed to find a suitable replacement before the closure of the January transfer window.

Francisco Trincao is set to join the club from Braga next summer but Barca certainly appear light in the final third and any further absence of Dembele will not help their cause.