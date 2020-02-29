Barca boss puts pressure on Real ahead of Clasico clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien says there is more pressure on Real Madrid heading into Sunday's El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Setien has guided Barcelona back to the top of the La Liga standings following four straight league wins and they are now two points ahead of nearest rivals Real, who have taken just one point from their last two fixtures.

The former Real Betis coach will take charge of Barca for the first time in a Clasico and believes the current league positions of the two sides means the onus is on Real to secure a result in front of their own supporters.

“I would be very happy to win as it could bring us closer to the championship title,” Setien told Marca. “I am looking forward to my first Clasico and hopefully we can continue our run of form.

“Madrid are a brave team and they will cause us problems. This is a more important game for Real Madrid due to the situation in the league.”

Barca will fancy their chances of gaining a positive result in the Spanish capital.

They are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Real, including the 0-0 draw the two sides played out at the Camp Nou earlier in the season.

The Blaugrana have won on all of their last three visits to the Bernabeu without even conceding a goal, with Ivan Rakitic grabbing the winner in last season’s corresponding fixture.