Barcelona not giving up with attempts to re-sign Neymar

Barcelona have not given up hope of bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp and are ready to let big players go to make it happen, reports claim.

Barca’s bid to re-sign the Brazilian star from Paris Saint-Germain have been well documented and it came close to happening last summer before falling through at the last moment for one reason or another.

Neymar was furious that a deal could not be agreed but has since settle down and gone on to have another impressive season with the Parisians in Ligue 1.

However it is thought that Barca will make another attempt to get the deal done in the summer and could throw in one or two players plus cash in the hope it will be enough to persuade PSG to sell.

It has been suggested that Barca would be willing to include either Antoine Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele as part of the deal, or possibly even both of them, if it means getting Neymar back.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is keen to reunite him with Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp and it would appear that the majority of the board are in agreement and would also sanction including players as part of the deal.

Despite one or two moments of unrest in the French capital, and a number of injuries, Neymar’s statistics on the pitch have still been impressive, but he wants to return to a bigger stage than Ligue 1.

La Liga with Barca is still the dream for him and it would appear that work is going on behind the scenes to have a fresh bid lined up and ready to go when the season is done.