Rafinha holds no Celta regrets

Celta de Vigo

Rafinha insists he holds no regrets about joining Celta Vigo even though they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Brazil international Rafinha returned to Celta on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona during the summer, having previously represented the Vigo club during a similar temporary switch six years ago.

Rafinha opted to make the move to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in order to gain regular first-team football after recovering from an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury suffered last season.

The 26-year-old has featured 10 times for Celta so far this term although it has been a season of struggle for the Galicians, who currently sit third from bottom of the La Liga standings, albeit just a point adrift of safety.

Despite his side’s struggles, Rafinha insists he does not regret returning to Vigo and is determined to help the club pull clear of the relegation zone.

“My thinking is totally with Celta and in doing everything possible to get out of the situation in which we find ourselves,” Rafinha told Marca. “The only thing I want is to play well in Celta.”

Results have improved for Celta since Oscar Garcia was appointed manager in November and Rafinha is enjoying playing under a coach he previously worked with in the youth teams at Barcelona.

“I know him (Garcia) perfectly,” Rafinha added. “He is from the Barca school, where I have been since I was little. I agreed with him in the youth. For me adapting to a coach like Oscar is much easier.”

Celta return to La Liga action after the festive break when they host Osasuna on January 5.