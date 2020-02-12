Magallan reinvigorated by La Liga loan move

Lisandro Magallan says he is only thinking about impressing on loan at Alaves following a difficult spell with Ajax.

After excelling at Boca Juniors, Magallan moved to Europe from his native Argentina in January 2019 but things did not work out in Amsterdam.

The 26-year-old made only four appearances for the Dutch champions and despite being signed as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who later joined Juventus, he failed to make an impact.

Alaves presented the La Plata-born star with a chance to relaunch his career in Spain and opportunities have been far more forthcoming at the Mendizorrotza.

The Argentine’s ability to play in both central defence and as a holding midfielder has earned him a soft spot with coach Asier Garitano, as it has allowed him to interchange between a back four and a five-man defence.

Alaves sit 14th in La Liga and boosted their survival chances with Friday’s 2-1 win over local rivals Eibar, Scotland international Oliver Burke scoring the decisive goal.

Magallan played the full 90 minutes and is expected to maintain his place for Saturday’s trip to 18th-placed Mallorca.

While still an Ajax player, the former Gimnasia La Plata man appears happy with El Glorioso and his focus is on doing all he can to help them move up the table.

“My mentality is always the same, what I want is for my team to reach the top,” Magallan told reporters, as quoted by Marca. “Everyone’s mentality is to win, then the results position you in the rankings.

“Right now we are only thinking about the games that we have ahead of us.”