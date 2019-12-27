Struggling Espanyol turn to Abelardo

Espanyol

Share







La Liga strugglers Espanyol have appointed former Barcelona defender Abelardo Fernandez as their new manager on a deal until the end of the season.

Espanyol parted ways with Pablo Machin following Sunday’s defeat at fellow strugglers Leganes – a result that leaves the Catalonians bottom of the La Liga standings heading into the new year and five points adrift of safety.

The White and Blue are in real danger of dropping out of the top flight for the first time since 1994 and have now turned to Abelardo in an attempt to save their season.

Abelardo spent eight successful years as a player with Espanyol’s Catalan rivals Barcelona between 1994 and 2002.

He has also impressed as a manager over recent years, particularly during his most recent spell with Alaves, who he helped re-establish themselves as a top-flight club before leaving last summer.

Since departing Alaves, the 49-year-old was linked with taking over at Real Betis, while he was also considered by Spain following Luis Enrique’s temporary departure during the summer.

No such move materialised and now the former defender has been tasked with saving Espanyol from relegation.

Aberlardo’s first game in charge at RCDE Stadium will be a baptism of fire when Espanyol will take on city rivals and league leaders Barca in the derbi barceloni on January 4.

Espanyol have failed to win any of their last 20 league matches against their fierce rivals, with their last home victory in the fixture coming during the 2006-07 campaign.