Torres reveals Alena transfer hope

Getafe

Share







Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed he will speak to Barcelona about the possibility of signing Carles Alena in the January transfer window.

Spain Under-21 international Alena made 17 La Liga appearances last season, suggesting he could challenge for a regular spot in the 2019/20 campaign, but that has failed to materialise.

The 21-year-old has played just 81 minutes of league football this term and there are reports suggesting he is becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of playing time at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is expected to reduce his overcrowded midfield in January, with Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal also on the chopping block, and Alena could be set for a move to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Getafe president Torres is a huge admirer of the Spaniard and confirmed he will be holding talks with the Catalans.

“I’ll speak with them this afternoon, or tomorrow, to see whether or not the kid will stay there,” he was quoted as saying by sport.es. “I like Carles Alena and wanted him two years ago. He could cover the place if somebody else left.

“The market is open and there are players who want to join us. We’re in the Europa League and any deal which could improve us now, or for the future, is something we’ll value.”

Torres did also reveal a move for Alena would only happen if a player was to be sold by Getafe in January, or if Markel Bergara Larranaga, who has struggled with injury and has made just five La Liga appearances over the last season and a half, decides to retire.