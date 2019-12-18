Betis expect Tottenham to complete Lo Celso deal

Real Betis

Share







Real Betis president Angel Haro has claimed Tottenham will still exercise their right to buy Giovani Lo Celso in the January transfer window.

The Argentina international joined Spurs in August on a season-long loan deal after months of transfer speculation.

Lo Celso was linked with several top clubs from around Europe after an impressive 12 months at Betis.

He joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain on loan in 2018 before Betis made the deal permanent 12 months later.

The 23-year-old only made 32 appearances in La Liga for the Spanish giants but it was enough for Spurs to make him one of their top transfer targets.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso make their first-ever starts under Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho. 💙👏 😍🔥🥰#THFC #COYS #BAYTOT pic.twitter.com/vuFIh4e4AT — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) December 11, 2019

Lo Celso’s Spurs career has been hit and miss so far, with a hip injury derailing his progress. He scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade in November.

The playmaker remains behind Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura in the pecking order at Spurs.

Despite his lack of first-team football, Haro has claimed the deal should still go through next month.

He told Estadio Deportivo: “Yes, they will exercise (the option) because they are not taxed as much as if they have to exercise it in June when the purchase becomes mandatory.

“They may also have to exercise the mandatory [clause]. We understand that they will exercise it, but if not [we will be] delighted with the player [returning].”

Lo Celso will be hoping Spurs sell Eriksen in the coming months, with the Denmark international still refusing to sign a new contract in north London.

Spurs are set to pay £27million for Lo Celso – if reports are to be believed – and the festive period should give him a solid chance of grabbing more game time.