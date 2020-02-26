Real Betis hoping to open talks with Leeds United coach Bielsa

According to reports in the Spanish media, Real Betis are hoping to sit down with Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa in the coming months.

Bielsa has transformed Leeds from mid-table strugglers to automatic promotion contenders in 18 months, and his team are on track to reach the Premier League this season.

The Whites have picked up 62 points from their first 34 matches to sit second and they are three points ahead of Nottingham Forest with a game in hand.

Betis have not enjoyed the same fortunes and they are only eight points away from the relegation zone.

They have failed to win any of their last six matches, with their last victory coming on January 19. Coach Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia, also known as Rubi, has failed to help the club push on after they finished 10th last season.

Betis narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League 12 months ago with current Barcelona manager Quique Setien the man at the helm last season.

Reports with El Desmarque say Rubi could be sacked this summer and the club’s board have identified Bielsa as their number one target.

The Argentinean is out of contract in the summer but he will be expected to stay put should Leeds get promoted.

Bielsa is widely regarded as one of the world’s best coaches, but he is known for moving on after a number of years.

His most prolonged spell with one team came in the form of a six-year period with Argentina, while his longest club role is two seasons. He has previously coached in Spain with Athletic Bilbao, who he guided to both the Copa del Rey and Europa League finals in 2012.