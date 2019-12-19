Advantage Real in race for Spanish crown

Real Madrid

After what was an El Clasico that won’t live long in the memory, we take a look at how the title race is shaping up in La Liga this season.

It was not a derby for the ages on Wednesday as Barcelona and Real played out a goalless draw at the Camp Nou.

Gareth Bale’s disallowed goal was the closest either of the La Liga giants came to breaking the deadlock and now both sides are left on 36 points at the top of the table.

Barca might be leading with two goals better off on goal difference but it’s arguably Los Blancos who are in a better position in the race for the title.

Having already now played at Camp Nou, Real will obviously have the advantage of a home game at the Santiago Bernabeu in the next El Clasico this season.

The two rivals next do battle on March 1 in the Spanish capital, in what can only be a better match than the one witnessed by millions on Wednesday night.

January will also play an important role in deciding the destination of the La Liga title, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane expected to splash the cash once again.

Real have of course been linked with a host of players, with some top stars in the Premier League being tipped for a switch to the Bernabeu.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen looks to be on his way from north London and the Danish playmaker would be an excellent addition to the Real squad.

It would also be at a bargain price, considering the former Ajax starlet has just over six months left on his current deal at Spurs.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba continues to be linked with Los Blancos despite efforts by the Red Devils to keep hold of the French international.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s countryman N’Golo Kante is also thought to prefer Madrid as a destination if he does leave Chelsea, although there would be plenty of resistance from the Blues to losing the midfielder next month.

Elsewhere, Barcelona have already claimed they will not be making another move for Neymar after they failed to lure the Brazilian back from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

Unlike Real, it’s looking unlikely the Blaugrana will make any significant investment in the squad in January, with previous mid-season arrivals such as Yerry Mina and Kevin-Prince Boateng failing to fire.

That could be where the advantage lies for a Real side desperate to land their first La Liga crown since 2017.