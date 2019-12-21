ZZ joins midfielder race

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has added his name to the long list of managers hoping to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The attacking midfielder has caught the eye in the Bundesliga with his displays, with Europe’s elite all being linked with the 20-year-old who netted 20 goals last season.

As well as Los Blancos, La Liga rivals Barcelona have been linked, as have Premier League big boys Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, plus Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Reports in the last week claim Liverpool have already opened talks for the player, while Havertz himself has hinted at a move to Bayern.

He said: “If you want to be a star in Germany, you can’t go wrong with Bayern.”

The agents of Bayern Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz have discussed a move with 6 European clubs – Liverpool are one of the clubs which they have had concrete talks for the possible transfer of the player, although Leverkusen are said to be looking for £110M for him. [@BILD_Sport] pic.twitter.com/VfoVqNR5Sd — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 19, 2019

Leverkusen are not going to let him go on the cheap and reports in Germany say a price tag of £110m has been placed on his head by the club, where he came through the youth system and has already made 125 appearances for the first team.

It remains to be seen how much money Zidane is given to spend in January, with many reports suggesting his second tenure at the club as head coach could be about to come to a premature end.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked although he himself is said to be ready to wait until the summer in case another big job in England comes up.

Zidane refuses to be drawn on many targets although he has confirmed Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is someone he would like to have – and claims the French superstar wants to play for the club.