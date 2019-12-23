Zidane rules out January striker swoop

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid will not be signing another striker in January, despite another goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Los Blancos were in need of all three points to finish the year level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but they had to settle for just one following another toothless display.

It came off the back on the 0-0 draw in El Classico earlier in the week and led to suggestions that Zidane may look to add more firepower to his ranks in the winter window.

However, when this was put to him in the post-match press conference, he simply said: “absolutely not”.

Zidane was hugely frustrated with the fact his side could not take one of the many chances his side created though.

👔🎙 #Zidane: "It was a complete match in every sense. I am upset for my players, because the effort was there. They had chances, they went after the win." #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/5Gslch631O — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 22, 2019

Both Toni Kroos and Nacho hit the crossbar in either half, while Luka Jovic was denied by the base of the post in the final moments of the game.

“If you have chances, you have to score them, and we’ve had lots of the ball in the last three games and very few goals. It’s not bad luck or [a lack of] conviction – the important thing is creating chances,” he said.

“We created so many chances… we’re going to continue; it’s going to go in [eventually]. Now it’s not going in, but we can’t let our heads drop. We have to think that it’s been a very good year.”

Following a busy summer it is unlikely Zidane will strengthen any areas of his squad, unless he moves players out first, which is a big possibility.