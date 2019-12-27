Chinese Super League calls time on big spending

The Chinese Super League has decided to impose a £2million-a-year salary cap on their clubs which could mean a number of stars head for the departure lounge.

There has been a whole host of players that have headed for the Chinese Super League over recent years, some looking for one last big pay day before they retire, and others aiming to make as much money as they can during what is a relatively short career.

However, that looks almost certain to change after the Chinese FA opted to introduce a salary cap that will limit players in the division to earning a maximum of £42,000-a-week before tax – still a mouthwatering sum for most, but mere pittance when compared to what some players have been earning.

The new cap will not affect current contracts but when the time comes to negotiate new deals, or if a player wants to come from abroad to play in the future, then their earning potential will be severely limited.

One man that has been heavily linked with a move to China is Gareth Bale, who came agonisingly close to completing a £62.4million-a-year move during the summer – only for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to pull the plug at the last minute.

The fact Bale’s earning potential would now be limited in China means he is unlikely to move there in the future, which could put Premier League clubs in pole position to sign the Wales international when he eventually departs Real.

The highest earner currently playing in the Chinese Super League is former Chelsea star Oscar, who reportedly makes £400,000-a-week.

It seems unlikely the former Brazil international will sign a new deal with Shanghai SIPG given he would be earning only 10% of his previous weekly salary, which means he could be tempted by a return to Europe when his contract expires in December 2020.

Oscar’s fellow Brazilian Hulk is also under contract with Shanghai SIPG until that date and he is also likely to move away from China when his £320,000-a-week deal expires.

Belgian duo Yannick Carrasco and Marouane Fellaini could also be tempted back to Europe, but it remains to be seen whether they will see out their respective contracts with Dalian Yifang and Shandong Luneng given they still have three and two years to run on their deals.

Some of the other top earners that could well be playing back in Europe in the near future are former Stoke and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic, who only joined Shanghai SIPG in January, ex-Liverpool target Alex Teixeira, plus Italy international Stephan El Shaarawy.

It certainly appears we have reached the end of the road when it comes to Chinese clubs paying the big bucks to lure some of the best talent in the world to the Far East and there could well be some interesting players up for grabs as early as next month’s transfer window.