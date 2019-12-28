Del Bosque – Real pair need time

Former Real Madrid boss Vicente del Bosque says youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo deserve time as they are still "apprentices".

Del Bosque coached Los Blancos between 1999-2003, overseeing a large part of the so-called ‘Galacticos’ era, winning La Liga twice and a pair of Champions League crowns.

Having also played close to 500 games for the club, he is a Real legend, as well as national one having been in charge for Spain’s 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 successes.

As a result, he still keeps an eye on goings-on at the Santiago Bernabeu and is a keen observer of one of his protege’s, Zinedine Zidane, and his current project of moving the team on from the side that won four Champions League in five years.

Vinicius and Rodrygo, who recently became the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, have both been signed from Brazil at a young age, joining from Flamengo and Santos respectively.

Both teenagers, the duo are far from the finished article and have come in for criticism due to their inconsistency, with January moves even mooted.

Zidane appears keen to stick to his guns though and both are likely to remain in Madrid until the summer.

Del Bosque says he has seen plenty from both to warrant giving them further chances, preaching patience as they are still learning the game.

“Vinicius and Rodrygo are exceptional cases because they have cost a lot and Madrid have paid for them so they believe in them,” he told Marca.

“They are apprentices, but for some things. For others they are professionals for all purposes.”