Benzema extends Real stay

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has agreed a one-year extension to keep him at the Bernabeu until at least 2022.

Benzema has been a key figure for Real this season, making 17 La Liga appearances, with only Sergio Ramos (18) turning out on more occasions.

The 32-year-old is well on track to enjoy another high-scoring season, hitting 12 goals already, and there is no reason to suggest he couldn’t surpass his most prolific campaign in the capital when he scored 24 times in 2015-16.

A lack of international football appears to have boosted his performances domestically and Real have reportedly moved to ensure he stays put.

The Frenchman’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and Marca claims a one-year extension, which will be officially signed at the end of the season, has been agreed by both parties.

The report states that Benzema is reluctant to commit to a longer deal in case he is nudged out of the starting XI by a Galactico signing over the next few windows.

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a switch from Paris Saint-Germain and his arrival would likely see Benzema’s game-time restricted.

Marca claim the extension also boosts Benzema’s wages and offers further incentives in terms of bonuses for goals.

He has been part of the set-up with Los Blancos since the summer of 2009, signing from Lyon for a fee in the region of 35million euros.

Benzema was recently linked with a return to Lyon but Zinedine Zidane has publicly spoken of his admiration for the hitman.