Real ready to block star exit

Real Madrid are ready to block James Rodriguez from leaving the club in the January transfer as he will be needed for the rest of the season.

The Colombian’s future has been shrouded in doubt ever since he returned from a two-season loan spell with Bayern Munich as he has struggled for regular first-team action.

There are doubts over whether he features in the plans of Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, but in fairness he has also had bad luck on the injury front.

The 28-year-old has made just five starts for Real this season and a further four as a substitute in all competitions. but when back fit there is a chance he could figure more.

It is claimed that Real see him as a valuable squad player between now and the end of the season and will only consider a sale in the summer.

The news is sure to disappoint a host of clubs, who were said to be lining up a swoop when the window opens up on Wednesday.

Italian outfit Napoli and La Liga side Atletico Madrid were in the hunt, while there was talk of English Premier League sides Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal lining up a bid for his services.

Rodriguez is under contract until the end of the 2020-21 season so if Real do want to claw back a decent fee for him they will have to sell in the summer or risk losing him for nothing.

But for now he appears to be staying put.