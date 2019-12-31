Traore open to Real switch

In-form Wolves winger Adama Traore has revealed he would be open to a move to Real Madrid.

Speculation has been gathering pace over recent days that Real are interested in bringing Traore back to Spain, with the 23-year-old having caught the eye with some impressive performances in the Premier League this season.

Traore’s end product has been questioned in the past, but he has four goals and four assists to his name in the English top-flight this season, including three strikes against Manchester City, while he also earned a first senior international call-up with Spain – although he later had to withdraw from that squad due to injury.

The speedy wide-man began his career at Barcelona, coming through the club’s famous La Masia academy, although he only made one La Liga appearance during his time at the Camp Nou, coming on as a substitute against Granada in 2013.

A move to Barca’s fierce rivals may have previously seemed off the table for Traore, but he has now revealed that he would be interested in playing for the Madrid giants despite his previous allegiances.

“If I have the opportunity to go to Madrid, I will leave,” Traore is cited as saying by El Espanol. “There was a misunderstanding with Barcelona when I left the club, it was not the best manner of exiting the club but that is a story I will keep to myself.”

However, Traore was also quick to confirm he is not actively seeking a return to his homeland and he is keen to continue his development with Wolves.

“Of course I would like to return to Spanish football, but I promised myself I would be a success in England,” the versatile winger added.