Zizou to move for United ace

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are said to be preparing to make their move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba and reports claim he could move this month.

Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane has already said he wants to strengthen his side during the current January window, as he looks to take the La Liga title battle with Barcelona right down to the wire, and they have been linked with a move for the French international for months.

Now reports claim United are willing to do a deal that would see Germany international Toni Kroos move in the opposite direction.

Zidane is willing to let the midfielder go if he is part of the Pogba deal. Kroos almost joined United from Bayern Munich back in 2014 but ended up in the Spanish capital instead.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford appears to be reaching the untenable stage, with many suggesting he will never play for the club again, while his agent Mino Raiola was quoted in midweek as saying he would never again send a player to Manchester United.

He said: “They would also ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini.”

The asking price for Pogba last summer was £180m but that has almost halved apparently due to his ongoing fall-out with the club.

Despite his inaction and reports he needs an ankle operation, Real Madrid would face competition for his services, with Juventus also thought to be keen on taking him back to Italy.