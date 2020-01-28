Zidane’s Real future in doubt after reported Perez fallout

Zinedine Zidane’s future at Real Madrid has been cast into doubt amid reports of a falling out with club president Florentino Perez.

There have been suggestions in the media that Zidane is unhappy the club have not supported him in his desire to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu.

Zidane is in the midst of his second spell at the Madrid giants as manager, having returned at the start of 2019 following a previous trophy-laden spell between 2016-18.

Reports have suggested Zidane could call time on his second stint with Los Blancos at the end of the season, with the 47-year-old being linked with a move to former club Juventus.

Despite not getting what he wants in the transfer market, Zidane has still been doing positive work with Real in the league.

🛡 We've got the best defence in Europe's top five leagues!

Los Blancos moved three points clear at the top of the La Liga table over the weekend thanks to a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Despite moving ahead of their arch rivals Barcelona, Zidane has claimed the targets each week remain the same and the team won’t be getting ahead of themselves.

“For us, nothing changes,” he said. “We are happy with the victory, the work done having fought until the end, but nothing changes. There are 17 games left and we will continue fighting until the end.

“I don’t want to talk about being champions because there is still a lot left to play. It changes nothing to be leaders, they are three important points but nothing more.

“There are a lot of league games left and it will be difficult for all teams, including us.”