Brazil starlet Reinier hoping to become part of Madrid history

Reinier Jesus Carvalho says he wants to "form part of the history" of Real Madrid after he was officially unveiled by the club on Tuesday.

Madrid signed Reinier on January 20 from Flamengo on a deal until the summer of 2026, shelling out around €35million, and he was officially presented to the supporters and media on Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has represented Brazil at Under 15, 17 and 23 level, walked onto the hallowed turf at the Santiago Bernabeu to perform some keepy-uppies in the Madrid shirt before returning inside for his first press conference as a Los Blancos player.

Reinier will be initially linking up with Castilla after completing his move and he spoke of his excitement at pulling on the famous white jersey, which he hopes to do for many years to come.

“Today is a very happy day for me,” he said as he was presented. “It’s the day I fulfil a childhood dream. Thanks to all those who have been with me along the way. I want to form part of the history of this great club.

“It’s a dream for me to play for Real Madrid. This was a dream for all of my family. This has always been my team and I’ll give my all.”

Reinier becomes the latest young Flamengo star to make the switch to Madrid, with the Spanish giants spending a reported €46m to sign Brazilian Vinicius Junior in July 2018.

As for other big expenditures on young stars, Los Blancos forked out a rumoured €45m to acquire the services of Rodrygo from Santos in 2019, and he has scored two goals from 12 La Liga appearances this season.