Real Madrid could be priced out of Pogba move

Real Madrid

Share







Real Madrid face a battle to land Paul Pogba as reports claim Manchester United are holding out for a £150million transfer fee.

The Frenchman’s days at Old Trafford look to be numbered as he continues to push for the exit door, while it is thought that United are finally prepared to cash in.

However they will not let him go on the cheap and reports are claiming they will not budge from their £150million valuation and Real will have to match it for a deal to happen.

The two clubs seem to be way apart. Real are only willing to pay £50million, and unless a compromise can be reached, it looks as though a move will not happen.

Los Blancos are refusing to match United’s valuation because the 26-year-old will soon enter into the final 12 months of his contract and he could be available for nothing in the summer of 2021.

Solskjær provided injury updates for Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba today — utdreport (@utdreport) February 19, 2020

Real believe the contract situation will mean they can drive a hard bargain and get the price down, but United are unlikely to back down when they have the option to add another year and there is also interest from elsewhere.

Pogba’s former club Juventus are also interested but it remains to be seen if they have the kind of cash to match United’s valuation, while Barcelona could also enter the running.

Pogba is currently out of the United side with an ankle injury and there is no sign of him returning any time soon.

However, that will not stop a move from happening in the summer if a deal can be agreed.