Real Madrid enter race for Werner

Real Madrid are reportedly set to rival Liverpool for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer.

A summer of upheaval is expected at the Santiago Bernabeu and there are reports suggesting Real will make a move for Werner.

Karim Benzema is Los Blancos’ top scorer in La Liga this term after registering 13 times but he has lacked support on the attacking front.

Sergio Ramos is Real’s second highest scorer, netting on five occasions, while summer signing Luka Jovic has only notched twice.

Real have been heavily reliant on Benzema since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus in the summer of 2018 and Zinedine Zidane wants to reinforce at the end of the term.

Werner has emerged as one of the top striking talents on European soil since joining Leipzig in the summer of 2016.

He has already surpassed his best-ever goalscoring haul for a single season by bagging 27 times in 33 games across all competitions in 2019-20.

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for the Germany international this summer but reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid are also in the running.

The report states that the capital-based club have drawn up a shortlist of options with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez also under consideration.

It’s understood that Haaland, who has already scored 12 goals in just nine appearances following a January move to Dortmund, is their top target but they are keeping close tabs on Werner and Martinez.