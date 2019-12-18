Valladolid take tough stance on defender links

Real Valladolid sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez says they will no longer talk about the future of Mohammed Salisu as speculation continues to hot up.

The 20-year-old defender has enjoyed a fine first half of the La Liga season and his impressive performances have led to reports suggesting a number of clubs will try and lure him away in the new year.

English Premier League sides Norwich, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton and Southampton are said to be among them and Valladolid could face a battle to keep hold.

The Ghana ace is said to have a release clause of just 12million euros in his contract and the La Liga side could be powerless to keep him if the figure is met.

However Valladolid have vowed to do all they can to protect him in the meantime, and that means no longer entertaining all the speculation regards his future.

“The club is no longer going to talk about Salisu anymore, we want him to focus and we want to protect him,” Gomez told reporters. “We want him to continue with us and we are happy with him.

“There is a very close relationship with his agents and with the kid, the club is no longer going to generate more pressure around him. We have to learn from mistakes.”

The “mistake” he is referring to is the way the club handled the speculation surrounding the future of former defender Fernando Calero, who Gomez concedes was affected by the rumours before switching to Espanyol in August.