Pioli wants Ibra on board as Milan are mauled

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says club officials should be doing all they can to get Zlatan Ibrahimovic back on board at the San Siro.

Milan suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat against Atalanta on Sunday, their worst defeat in Serie A in over 21 years, and Pioli believes the capture of Ibrahimovic would give them a much-needed lift.

The 37-year-old is available on a free transfer, but has yet to get fixed up with a new club and Pioli says his ‘determination and character’ is needed for the Rossoneri.

“These are questions for the club owners,” he told reporters when asked about Ibrahimovic.

“People have talked about Ibrahimovic for over a month now. I’ve already said he is a champion and would bring that determination and character to raise the intensity and focus even during training, more so than in games.”

As for the game, Milan were embarrassed in Bergamo as goals from Alejandro Gomez, Mario Pasalic and Luis Muriel inflicted their worst defeat since 1998, when Roma put them to the sword.

Milan had been on a good run of form and looked to have turned the corner under Pioli, but he admits he got the game plan wrong on this occasion.

“We got the game wrong against the worst possible team we could’ve done that with,” he added. “Clearly, this cannot be the real Milan, because we showed strong performances in other matches recently.”

All eyes will now be on whether Milan have what it takes to get Ibrahimovic on board when the window opens.