Milan confirm Ibrahimovic return

AC Milan have re-signed former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a deal until the end of the 2019/20 season with an option to extend for a further year.

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic enjoyed a two-year spell at Milan from 2010-12, playing on loan from Barcelona in the first season before the Italian outfit signed him permanently at the end of that campaign.

The 38-year-old scored 42 goals from 61 Serie A appearances during his spell at the San Siro before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won four Ligue 1 titles among numerous other trophies.

A two-year stint at Manchester United followed from 2016-18 before he made the jump to the MLS with LA Galaxy, scoring 53 goals from 58 league matches.

Ibrahimovic was available on a free transfer after his contract with the Californian outfit expired and he has been in discussions with the Rossoneri for the past few weeks.

It has now been confirmed the Swede will be returning to Milan on January 2, 2020 to take his medical before joining his team-mates for his first training session.

Ibrahimovic told the club’s website: “I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I’ll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen”.

Ibrahimovic’s first game back at Milan could be the home Serie A clash against Sampdoria, who are just one point and one place above the relegation zone, on January 6.

Stefano Pioli’s men lost 5-0 at Atalanta before the winter break and are languishing down in 11th position.