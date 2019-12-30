Milan ‘reach agreement’ over Barca starlet

Milan and Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement over defender Jean-Clair Todibo but other clubs are also said to be keen.

Todibo, 20, has been at the Nou Camp since January 2019 but is yet to establish himself in the first team, with only 77 minutes of La Liga action this season.

The France Under-20 ace made a couple of appearances last term but it seems he may be on the verge of leaving the Catalan outfit.

The Rossoneri have been strongly linked with a move for the man who can operate at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, with MilanNews.it reporting a deal has been agreed.

It has been said the Italians will need to pay a fee to facilitate the move and have the option of making it permanent next summer for 20million euros.

The one stumbling block may be that the talented youngster has yet to declare where he wants to move to, with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen also linked.

Manchester United and Everton have also been credited with an interest in the former Toulouse star. However, Milan are in talks with his agent and it seems those discussions are at an advanced stage.

Milan are building for the future as the current campaign is a write-off, with the San Siro outfit 11th in the Serie A standings, with only 21 points from 17 games played.

The former giants of Italian football are nearer the bottom than the top and manager Stefano Pioli must already be looking at next season and beyond.