Ibrahimovic – I am now at home in Milan

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels at home at AC Milan after he landed in Italy to complete his medical ahead of his high-profile return.

The former Sweden international agreed to return to Milan earlier this month, seven years after he left the Rossoneri to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic held talks with several clubs, but he decided to return to Italy after he ended his two-year spell with MLS giants LA Galaxy where he managed 52 goals in 56 games.

The 38-year-old scored has now put pen to paper on a six-month deal with Milan, with an option for another year.

Ibrahimovic spoke to reporters on Thursday after landing at Linate Airport in Milan, and he admitted that he feels like he has returned home after spells at PSG, Manchester United and Galaxy.

He told Milan TV: “I remember arriving in this same spot many years ago. What matters now is that I’m back and I’m happy.

“I’ve always said this is my home, and I’m finally back. I’ve played for other teams in my years, but finally, I’m back, and that’s all that matters.

“I’m eager to see the fans at San Siro, to make the stadium jump with joy again.”

Ibrahimovic first joined Milan on loan from Barcelona, scoring 14 goals in 29 appearances. He joined the club permanently the following summer and won the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana.

Milan are currently struggling in Serie A as they suffered their worst league defeat in 21 years after losing 5-0 to Atalanta last time out. They are back in action on Monday against Sampdoria, but they will need to improve their fortunes after falling eight points behind sixth-placed Cagliari.