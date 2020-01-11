Zlatan happy to be back on Milan scoresheet

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has got his second spell at AC Milan up and running after scoring during Saturday's 2-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A.

Former Sweden star Ibrahimovic completed his return to Milan at the end of December and, after making his second debut against Sampdoria on Monday, marked his first start back at the club with a strike at the Sardegna Arena.

That was Zlatan’s first goal in Milan colours since he netted a brace against rivals Inter back in May 2012 and he has now scored 57 goals in 87 appearances across his two spells with the Rossoneri.

Saturday’s strike also made Ibrahimovic, at 38 years and 100 days, the fifth oldest player to score for Milan in Serie A, with only Nils Liedholm, Filippo Inzaghi, Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Costacurta having done so at an older age.

The charismatic forward was certainly pleased to get on the scoresheet on Saturday although he feels he is still working his way back up to speed after playing his last game for previous club LA Galaxy back in October.

“It’s important for a striker to try and be there, then sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sport Italia. “I feel good, I got a few balls wrong at the start of the game, but I need a few matches to get into shape.”

Ibrahimovic lasted the full 90 minutes against Cagliari but it remains to be seen whether he will retain his place in the starting XI for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia clash with SPAL.