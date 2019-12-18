Florenzi open to Roma exit to guarantee Euro 2020 spot

Roma utility man Alessandro Florenzi is reportedly willing to quit the club in order to win a place in Italy’s Euro 2020 squad.

Florenzi has spent all of his career at the club after graduating through their academy system, barring a loan spell at Crotone in the 2011-12 season.

He has made 272 appearances since debuting in the 2011, scoring 28 goals.

However, he has lost his place in the side this season, with Paulo Fonseca opting to rotate at right-back, where Florenzi has played most of his recent football.

The 28-year-old’s current situation is thought to have prompted interest from elsewhere in Italy.

Fiorentina have been linked with a move for the player who remains club captain of Roma.

Vincenzo Montella’s side currently lie 13th in Serie A and are thought to be pondering bringing in someone of Florenzi’s experience to their relatively young squad.

The same report also understands clubs outside of Italy hoping to persuade him to join will be left disappointed, with Florenzi unwilling to relocate his family.

The speculation has arisen with the European Championship approaching next summer.

Italy will play all three of their group games on home soil at Roma’s Stadio Olimpico stadium and will look to try and bounce back after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Florenzi has not lost his place in Roberto Mancini’s squad but will be mindful of potentially falling out of favour despite being one of the most experienced players.

Italy have been drawn in Group A for the summer tournament along with Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales.