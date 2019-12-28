Fonseca keen on extended Roma stay

Paulo Fonseca is hoping to stay at Roma for as long as possible because he feels "at home" at the club.

Fonseca was linked with a host of top jobs during his spell at Shakhtar Donetsk, eventually heading for Italy in the summer and signing a two-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

So far, so good for the Portuguese, as Roma sit fourth in Serie A after ending the year with a 4-1 victory at Fiorentina to occupy the final Champions League place.

With progress through to the last 32 of the Europa League secured and the Coppa Italia still available, Fonseca appears to be doing a decent job.

Roma, like most Italian clubs, have a habit of hiring and firing managers, so he will need to remain consistent if he wants to make his current role a long-term project.

The 46-year-old says he already feels settled in the Italian capital and believes the foundations are in place for him to make a success of his time in the Eternal City.

“Results always make the decisions for us in the life of a coach but as well as this wonderful city, I’d like to stay at a club that makes me feel at home,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Roma are one of the most important clubs in the world and I would like to stay here for a long time. My first season so far has been positive, I am very happy with the team and with Serie A football.

“It’s a very tough league, as every game is different, with strong squads and coaches all the way through.”