Roma set sights on Sociedad schemer Januzaj

AS Roma

Roma are reportedly planning a January move for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj.

The Serie A giants are keen to add to their attacking options in the January window after losing playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo for the rest of the season.

Zaniolo, 20, has an ACL injury and could miss out on Euro 2020 with Italy as a result.

The Giallorossi are in the market for a new winger and have been linked with a number of potential targets in recent weeks.

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri has been mentioned as one option but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to let the Swiss international depart despite the fact he has struggled for game time this season. Roma had been tipped to make a loan move for the former Stoke and Bayern Munich man, who had a brief spell at Inter Milan in 2015, but Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning a move as they don’t want to be left short of options if any of their key men pick up injuries in the second half of the season.

Roma are now weighing up other options. Italian reports have claimed former Manchester United man Januzaj is one possible target.

The 24-year-old Belgium international has managed four goals in 14 appearances for La Real this season in all competitions.

Januzaj is under contract with Sociedad until 2022 and Roma may be able to land the playmaker on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season in the January window.