Roma set to part company with Pastore

Reports in Italy claim Roma are set to terminate the contract of Javier Pastore at the end of the campaign.

Pastore joined Roma in the summer of 2018 on a five-year deal after Paris Saint-Germain reportedly accepted a bid of €24.7million.

The Argentinian had fallen down the pecking order at PSG and was hoping to reignite his career back in Serie A with Roma.

However, injuries have majorly restricted his game-time at the Stadio Olimpico and he turned out just 14 times in the league in 2018-19.

Those issues have persisted in 2019-20, starting just four times, and reports suggest he may not feature again for the Giallorossi.

He returned from a two-month absence to make a cameo appearance in Roma’s 1-1 draw with Lazio on January 26 although it’s understood that outing has seen his hip problem flare up once again.

Reports claim he will go for further tests next week to ascertain how long he may be sidelined although the early prognosis is it could be another two-month lay-off.

The report states Roma have lost patience with the former Palermo forward and are looking to terminate his deal at the end of the campaign.

It’s an understandable call considering Pastore is a huge drain on Roma’s finances after being handed a €13million salary when he made the switch from PSG.