Gomez hails 2019 Atalanta achievements

Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez has lauded his side’s progress in 2019 and wants more from 2020.

The Italian outfit have enjoyed a magnificent year which has seen them make big strides in Serie A.

At the end of last season, they finished third in the table to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s 112-year history.

They have continued their fine form into this campaign and currently lie fifth in the table.

However, it is their exploits in the Champions League that have impressed onlookers this season.

In a difficult looking group, alongside Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Dinamo Zagreb, the Italian side finished second after gaining seven points.

The 3-0 victory away at Shakhtar on the final match day ensured their place in the last 16 where they will meet Valencia in February.

Gomez has been a crucial part of their success, scoring six goals this season.

And, the Argentina international says 2019 has been a phenomenal year in the history of the club and believes the success will be replicated next year.

“If we only think about where we were a few years ago, I believe 2019 was truly insane,” said the club captain.

“We went through a fantastic year and reached objectives that seemed unimaginable. I’m certain that 2020 will give us a lot of emotions.”

Gomez has scored 51 goals in 208 games since joining the club from Ukrainian outfit Metalist in 2014.

He has linked up well this season with top scorer Luis Muriel, who is the top scorer with 11 in 20 games.

Both players were on the score-sheet in their 5-0 win at home to AC Milan on Sunday to end 2019 on a very high note.