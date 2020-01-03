Kjaer heading for Atalanta exit

Simon Kjaer is hoping to secure a move away from Atalanta during the January transfer window, according to his agent Mikkel Beck.

Denmark international Kjaer only joined Atalanta on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla on the final day of the summer transfer window as a late replacement for Martin Skrtel, who lasted less than a month in Bergamo before leaving for Istanbul Basaksehir.

It now appears Kjaer be around much longer than his predecessor as, after making just six appearances across all competitions over the first half of the season, he is keen to cut his loan short in order to secure more regular first-team football elsewhere.

“The situation at Atalanta is no longer tenable,” Beck told Ekstrabladet. “Unfortunately, the feeling that we all hoped for wasn’t born with the coach and, at this point, it’s better that our roads separate.

“I’m working on finding the perfect club for Simon and I hope to announce something soon.”

It is unclear at this point whether Kjaer will return to Sevilla for the second half of the season or if he will seek a new club elsewhere, with Beck revealing his client is not short of offers.

“There’s great interest in Simon, a player with his CV and career will receive many offers,” former Middlesbrough and Derby striker Beck added.

First-team football will be of great importance to Kjaer, who will be hoping to lead Denmark at this summer’s European Championship finals.